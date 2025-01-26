Deadly Insurgent Attack Shocks Northeastern Nigeria

In a devastating attack on a remote Nigerian army base, suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 soldiers, including a commanding officer, in Borno state. The assault, carried out primarily by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants, further underscores the region's vulnerability to insurgent violence.

The attacks unfolded on Friday when ISWAP fighters descended on the army's 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori, a remote town close to the Niger border, according to security sources. Soldiers reported being caught off guard as militants arrived on gun trucks, unleashing bullets in a premeditated assault.

Despite efforts to repel the attackers, the army was overpowered after a grueling three-hour battle. In the aftermath, 20 soldiers laid dead, including a lieutenant colonel, underscoring the perilous conditions in northeastern Nigeria. The Nigerian Army has yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack.

