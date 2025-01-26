Israeli Companies Invited Back to Paris Air Show After Ceasefire

In a significant development for Israel-France relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron had assured him of Israeli companies' participation in the upcoming Paris Air Show. The confirmation came during a phone conversation between the two leaders.

The statement from Macron's office corroborated the announcement, indicating that the involvement of Israeli companies would be 'favorably considered' following ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. Previously, Israeli defense firms were barred from a Paris defense exhibition, a move that strained diplomatic ties.

The Paris Air Show, the largest event of its kind, is slated for June 16-22. It alternates with the Farnborough Airshow in the UK and features global leaders in aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. The ceasefire agreements with groups like Hamas and Hezbollah appear to be paving the way for renewed international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)