Israeli Companies Invited Back to Paris Air Show After Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that French President Emmanuel Macron assured the participation of Israeli companies in the Paris Air Show. This follows a previously overturned ban due to military tensions. The air show features top global aerospace and defense firms and reflects improving diplomatic relations.
In a significant development for Israel-France relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron had assured him of Israeli companies' participation in the upcoming Paris Air Show. The confirmation came during a phone conversation between the two leaders.
The statement from Macron's office corroborated the announcement, indicating that the involvement of Israeli companies would be 'favorably considered' following ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. Previously, Israeli defense firms were barred from a Paris defense exhibition, a move that strained diplomatic ties.
The Paris Air Show, the largest event of its kind, is slated for June 16-22. It alternates with the Farnborough Airshow in the UK and features global leaders in aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. The ceasefire agreements with groups like Hamas and Hezbollah appear to be paving the way for renewed international cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts to Secure Gaza Ceasefire
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Efforts Intensify to Secure Hostage Deal and Ceasefire in Gaza
Netanyahu Sends Mossad Chief to Break Stalemate in Gaza Ceasefire Talks