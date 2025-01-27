ED Summons CM Siddaramaiah's Wife in MUDA Land Allotment Scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Parvathi B M, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for an inquiry related to the MUDA land allotment scam. She is required to provide evidence and records regarding the compensatory land sites reportedly allotted to her in an upscale Mysuru area under questionable circumstances.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called upon Parvathi B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to attend an inquiry concerning the MUDA land allotment scandal, scheduled for Tuesday.
The Additional Director of the ED, Muralikannan, has requested her to provide pertinent evidence and documentation. He noted that the inquiry is proceeding under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, highlighting the necessity of Parvathi's attendance to substantiate evidence and present records in this context.
In the MUDA site allocation controversy, there are allegations that Parvathi received compensatory properties in a premium Mysuru location, surpassing her original property's value acquired by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Allegations suggest she lacked legal entitlement to the disputed 3.16 acres of land.
(With inputs from agencies.)
