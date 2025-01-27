ED Summons CM Siddaramaiah's Wife in MUDA Land Allotment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called upon Parvathi B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to attend an inquiry concerning the MUDA land allotment scandal, scheduled for Tuesday.

The Additional Director of the ED, Muralikannan, has requested her to provide pertinent evidence and documentation. He noted that the inquiry is proceeding under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, highlighting the necessity of Parvathi's attendance to substantiate evidence and present records in this context.

In the MUDA site allocation controversy, there are allegations that Parvathi received compensatory properties in a premium Mysuru location, surpassing her original property's value acquired by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Allegations suggest she lacked legal entitlement to the disputed 3.16 acres of land.

(With inputs from agencies.)