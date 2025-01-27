Left Menu

ED Summons CM Siddaramaiah's Wife in MUDA Land Allotment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Parvathi B M, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for an inquiry related to the MUDA land allotment scam. She is required to provide evidence and records regarding the compensatory land sites reportedly allotted to her in an upscale Mysuru area under questionable circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:56 IST
ED Summons CM Siddaramaiah's Wife in MUDA Land Allotment Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called upon Parvathi B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to attend an inquiry concerning the MUDA land allotment scandal, scheduled for Tuesday.

The Additional Director of the ED, Muralikannan, has requested her to provide pertinent evidence and documentation. He noted that the inquiry is proceeding under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, highlighting the necessity of Parvathi's attendance to substantiate evidence and present records in this context.

In the MUDA site allocation controversy, there are allegations that Parvathi received compensatory properties in a premium Mysuru location, surpassing her original property's value acquired by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Allegations suggest she lacked legal entitlement to the disputed 3.16 acres of land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025