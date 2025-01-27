Nigerian Military Battles Insurgents: A Deadly Conflict

In a continued struggle against insurgency in Nigeria's northeast, at least 22 soldiers have been killed by insurgents who utilized improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers, according to Army spokesperson Edward Buba.

Buba reported that an assault by the Nigerian military launched roughly 10 days ago has led to over 70 militant deaths, inclusive of three commanders. Government forces also took down drones used by insurgents in an ongoing attempt to curb violence in Borno state.

On Friday, an attack on an army base by suspected Islamist insurgents claimed the lives of at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, further compounding the chronic violence that has plagued the region for 16 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)