Justice Delayed: Revisiting the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Trials

The Supreme Court heard from the Centre, stating records indicate that many trials related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were mishandled, resulting in acquittals instead of convictions. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati revealed that appeals filed against these acquittals were dismissed due to delays.

A Special Investigation Team, established by the top court in 2018 and led by former Delhi High Court judge S N Dhingra, scrutinized 186 cases concerning the riots. Despite recommendations to file appeals against acquittals, the Delhi High Court dismissed eight appeals, with some decisions upheld.

The backdrop to these legal proceedings is the 1984 violence against the Sikh community following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. The pursuit of justice has been fraught with twists, highlighting both significant milestones and the challenges victims continue to face in seeking redress.

