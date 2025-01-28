Left Menu

Religious Tensions Rise in Dombivli: Case Filed Against Residents

A case has been filed against certain residents of a Dombivli housing society after a woman claimed they opposed a Marathi community religious event. A local MNS official condemned the incident, emphasizing unity between Maharashtrians and migrants. Police have registered the case following the woman's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:19 IST
  • India

In Dombivli township, tensions flared as police registered a case against some residents following accusations of religious event disruption. A woman alleged that non-Maharashtrian residents opposed a Marathi community religious ceremony, prompting police action.

Senior Inspector Vijay Kadbane from the Manpada station confirmed the registration of the case based on the woman's complaint, which involved claims of abuse during the program.

A representative from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stressed that any efforts to sow discord between Maharashtrians and migrants would not be tolerated, urging for harmony and understanding within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

