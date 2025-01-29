Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims 40 Lives

A severe stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, resulted in the death of nearly 40 people on Wednesday morning. The Hindu festival, known as the largest human gathering, became chaotic during the auspicious bathing ritual at the confluence of holy rivers in Prayagraj city.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. when tens of millions of devotees assembled to partake in the sacred dip. Reports indicate that a crowd attempting to bypass barricades escalated into frenzy, with some suffering from suffocation amid the throng.

In response, security forces, including specialized police units, have been deployed to manage the situation. Authorities have streamlined festival rituals and adjusted the procession schedules to mitigate overcrowding, ensuring improved control over the remaining festival days.

(With inputs from agencies.)