Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims 40 Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a large Hindu religious festival in Uttar Pradesh, India, led to the deaths of nearly 40 people. The incident occurred during a pre-dawn gathering at Prayagraj, causing chaos as devotees attempted to escape a congested area. Increased security measures have been implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims 40 Lives

A severe stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, resulted in the death of nearly 40 people on Wednesday morning. The Hindu festival, known as the largest human gathering, became chaotic during the auspicious bathing ritual at the confluence of holy rivers in Prayagraj city.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. when tens of millions of devotees assembled to partake in the sacred dip. Reports indicate that a crowd attempting to bypass barricades escalated into frenzy, with some suffering from suffocation amid the throng.

In response, security forces, including specialized police units, have been deployed to manage the situation. Authorities have streamlined festival rituals and adjusted the procession schedules to mitigate overcrowding, ensuring improved control over the remaining festival days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025