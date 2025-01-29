Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims 40 Lives
A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a large Hindu religious festival in Uttar Pradesh, India, led to the deaths of nearly 40 people. The incident occurred during a pre-dawn gathering at Prayagraj, causing chaos as devotees attempted to escape a congested area. Increased security measures have been implemented.
A severe stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, resulted in the death of nearly 40 people on Wednesday morning. The Hindu festival, known as the largest human gathering, became chaotic during the auspicious bathing ritual at the confluence of holy rivers in Prayagraj city.
The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. when tens of millions of devotees assembled to partake in the sacred dip. Reports indicate that a crowd attempting to bypass barricades escalated into frenzy, with some suffering from suffocation amid the throng.
In response, security forces, including specialized police units, have been deployed to manage the situation. Authorities have streamlined festival rituals and adjusted the procession schedules to mitigate overcrowding, ensuring improved control over the remaining festival days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Across India Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Holy Dips and Kite Flying
Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj
Millions Flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan
Hundreds of Thousands Flock to Gangasagar Mela for Holy Dip During Makar Sankranti
Holy Dip of Faith: Makar Sankranti's Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh