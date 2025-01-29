Left Menu

Echoes of Conflict: Jenin Refugee Camp Remains a Flashpoint

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that troops will continue to occupy the Jenin refugee camp following last week's large-scale raid. The operation is part of a broader crackdown in the West Bank, raising international condemnation and forcing many residents to flee due to demolished homes and roadblocks.

29-01-2025
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli troops will remain stationed at the Jenin refugee camp after concluding last week's significant raid. The operation marks an ongoing crackdown in the West Bank, extending into its second week.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers, supported by helicopters, drones, and armored vehicles, engaged in sporadic skirmishes with Palestinian militants. The objective, according to Katz, is to prevent the reemergence of terrorism. The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned Katz's remarks as provocative, urging international pressure on Israel.

The raid, which followed a six-week Gaza ceasefire, targets groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, backed by Iran. Some 17 Palestinians, including militants and a toddler, have died amid the conflict, with Israeli forces claiming the capture of 60 wanted suspects and dismantling explosive devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

