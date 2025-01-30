Shimla's Iconic Flag on the Move: A New Home for National Pride

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relocate the national flag from its current position at the Ridge in Shimla to a new location. Officials announced the move on Thursday, following directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The flag, originally hoisted by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in 2015, was a project costing approximately Rs 14 lakhs. The flag's new location is yet to be determined, but efforts are being coordinated by the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department.

In addition to relocating the national flag, a rain shelter on the Ridge will also be moved. Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha mentioned during a media interaction that this initiative aligns with CM Sukhu's vision for enhanced infrastructure organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)