Catching Currency Criminals: Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Fake Note Syndicate

The Madhya Pradesh police have successfully detained five individuals, including the mastermind behind a large-scale counterfeit currency operation, officials announced on Tuesday. The operation spanned multiple states, posing a significant economic challenge.

Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aditya Patle, identified the arrested as Manpreet Singh Virk, Malkit Singh Virk, Mahipal Beda, Anurag Singh Chauhan, and Mohsin Khan. The investigation reveals that the kingpin, Manpreet Singh Virk, orchestrated the illegal activity from a rented apartment in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The raid resulted in the seizure of fake currency notes printed on A-4 size papers, along with sophisticated equipment used in the forgery process, including special inks, printers, and lamination machines. Preliminary investigations estimate that counterfeit notes worth over Rs 20 lakh were already in circulation across major cities like Indore and Mumbai. The accused reportedly learned the trade through online platforms such as Telegram and YouTube. Further inquiries are underway.

