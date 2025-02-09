Apprehension at the LoC: Intruder from PoK Detained

A 40-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), identified as Abdul Rehman, was apprehended near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, as per official sources.

Rehman, who hails from the Seri village of Kotli district, was reportedly under the influence of drugs when he crossed into the Indian side in the Lam area of Nowshera sector, whereupon he was intercepted by the Indian Army.

Officials confirmed that no incriminating material was found on Rehman, who is currently undergoing questioning to ascertain his motives and background.

(With inputs from agencies.)