Tensions Rise as Hamas Delays Hostage Release

In a sudden escalation, Hamas has postponed the scheduled release of hostages, initially set for Saturday. This move prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urgently consult with security officials, amid rising tensions in the region.

According to an anonymous Israeli official, Netanyahu advanced his Security Cabinet meeting to Tuesday morning, reflecting the serious nature of the ongoing situation. Defence Minister Israel Katz labeled Hamas' postponement as a breach of the existing ceasefire agreement.

In response, Katz ordered the Israeli military to be on the highest level of alert. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's coordinator for hostages confirmed that affected families have been updated. Hamas' military wing, through spokesperson Abu Obeida, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

