Tensions Rise as Hamas Delays Hostage Release

Hamas has delayed the planned release of hostages, originally set for Saturday, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consult security officials. This delay, deemed a violation of the ceasefire by Israel, has prompted heightened military alertness while all hostage families have been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:46 IST
In a sudden escalation, Hamas has postponed the scheduled release of hostages, initially set for Saturday. This move prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urgently consult with security officials, amid rising tensions in the region.

According to an anonymous Israeli official, Netanyahu advanced his Security Cabinet meeting to Tuesday morning, reflecting the serious nature of the ongoing situation. Defence Minister Israel Katz labeled Hamas' postponement as a breach of the existing ceasefire agreement.

In response, Katz ordered the Israeli military to be on the highest level of alert. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's coordinator for hostages confirmed that affected families have been updated. Hamas' military wing, through spokesperson Abu Obeida, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

