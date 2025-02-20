Left Menu

Non-Profits Demand Justice: Legal Battle Over Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Intensifies

Two non-profits have taken legal action against the Trump administration over the freeze on foreign aid, claiming contempt of court. The move comes after U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's order to lift the freeze. The administration maintains its right to suspend contracts, igniting further legal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:04 IST
Two non-profit organizations have escalated their legal battle against the Trump administration, accusing it of contempt of court for defying a judge's order to lift a freeze on foreign aid. The groups filed a motion in Washington, D.C., targeting high-ranking officials for civil contempt.

The administration's initial 90-day pause on foreign aid has led to significant disruptions in global humanitarian efforts, prompting several lawsuits. Judge Amir Ali ruled that the U.S. must refrain from blanket suspensions of aid contracts, yet the administration asserts its right to cancel them.

Officials argue that the foreign aid processes are vulnerable to mismanagement, yet they've failed to provide evidence of fraud. This contentious issue remains a flashpoint amid ongoing disputes over the administration's foreign aid policies.

