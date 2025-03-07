Stalin Urges Action for Arrested Tamil Nadu Fishermen

In a pressing appeal, Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding a grave situation involving Tamil Nadu fishermen. Recently, 14 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by the Sri Lankan authorities along with their mechanised fishing boat, marking the ninth such incident this year.

Stalin revealed that a total of 227 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 107 fishermen are currently in Sri Lankan custody. The fishermen, apprehended while pursuing their livelihoods, have been facing longer detention periods and hefty fines - a situation exacerbating their economic hardships.

The Chief Minister has called on the Indian government to urgently seek the release of these fishermen and their boats through diplomatic channels, urging immediate steps to prevent further incidents by the Sri Lankan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)