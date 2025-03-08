Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Exam Tampering Case, Emphasizes Integrity

The Supreme Court has overturned a high court decision to grant bail to two individuals accused of compromising a public recruitment exam's integrity. The bench highlighted the incident's impact on public trust and ordered the accused to surrender, permitting them to reapply for bail during the ongoing trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned the decision of a high court to grant bail to two individuals accused of undermining the sanctity of a public recruitment examination. This development comes in response to appeals filed by the state of Rajasthan against last year's high court order.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Ahsanuddin Amanullah stated that the alleged actions could erode public trust in the administrative process, especially in a country where government jobs are highly coveted. The apex court emphasized that adherence to recruitment protocols is crucial to maintaining this trust.

The bench noted that thousands appeared for the exam, and any manipulation potentially affects deserving candidates. While acknowledging the presumption of innocence, the court indicated that the societal implications warranted their decision. They set aside the high court's order and directed the accused to surrender but allowed for fresh bail applications as the trial progresses.

