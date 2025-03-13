Egypt Praises Trump for Opposing Gaza Evacuation

In a statement released on Thursday, Egypt expressed its appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's comments against the evacuation of Gaza residents. The Egyptian foreign ministry emphasized the significance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the necessity for equitable, enduring solutions for the Palestinian dilemma.

President Trump's initial suggestion of a U.S. takeover of Gaza came after Israel's military strikes over the past 17 months resulted in significant casualties. He previously implied that Palestinians should be displaced from the enclave. However, after backlash, particularly after the recent attack by Hamas on southern Israel, Trump's stance shifted.

The militant group Hamas lauded Trump's apparent change of heart, urging him to avoid endorsing the views of the 'extreme Zionist right.' Following the controversy, Arab leaders had earlier supported an Egyptian plan focused on Gaza's reconstruction to deter displacement, amounting to $53 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)