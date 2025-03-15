Left Menu

Punjab Police Net Key Gang Member After Intense Firefight

Punjab Police arrested Manpreet Singh, a key member of a notorious gang, after a shootout in Faridkot. He and his accomplices provided support for criminal activities orchestrated by foreign-based gang leaders. Both Singh and his associates face charges related to multiple violent incidents. Investigations continue to uncover broader connections.

  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes operation by Punjab Police culminated in the arrest of Manpreet Singh, also known as Mani, a crucial figure linked to a foreign-based gangster network. The arrest followed a brief, intense exchange of gunfire in Faridkot, highlighting the ongoing struggle against organized crime in the region.

Mani, apprehended along with accomplices Jagmeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh, was involved in several violent incidents this year, including an attack in Kapura village that resulted in one fatality. The trio is accused of supporting logistics for criminal activities led by the gangster known as Lucky Patial from abroad.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force, under DGP Gaurav Yadav's command, emphasized the need for continued investigations to trace the criminal network's connections. The case illustrates the persistent challenge posed by gangs operating both locally and internationally, as police intensify efforts to dismantle these networks.

