Government's Assurance Fulfillment Boosts Parliamentary Democracy

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of fulfilling government assurances made in Parliament, reinforcing the essence of democracy.

Rijiju outlined the role of the Online Assurances Monitoring System (OAMS) in systematically tracking and ensuring the execution of these commitments, with an impressive 99% fulfillment rate reported by Minister L Murugan.

The OAMS enhances transparency and accountability by providing a digital repository of assurances and sending timely alerts, ensuring stakeholders maintain adherence to deadlines, thus promoting efficiency within parliamentary operations.

