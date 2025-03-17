Government's Assurance Fulfillment Boosts Parliamentary Democracy
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reassures Rajya Sabha that the government diligently fulfills assurances made in Parliament, vital for democracy. The Online Assurances Monitoring System (OAMS) aids in tracking and executing these commitments. Minister L Murugan noted 99% implementation, ensuring transparency, accountability, and timely updates for all stakeholders.
In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of fulfilling government assurances made in Parliament, reinforcing the essence of democracy.
Rijiju outlined the role of the Online Assurances Monitoring System (OAMS) in systematically tracking and ensuring the execution of these commitments, with an impressive 99% fulfillment rate reported by Minister L Murugan.
The OAMS enhances transparency and accountability by providing a digital repository of assurances and sending timely alerts, ensuring stakeholders maintain adherence to deadlines, thus promoting efficiency within parliamentary operations.
