Controversy Unfolds: BJP MLA Faces Charges Over Remarks About Actress

In a significant development, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been booked over alleged derogatory comments aimed at Kannada actress Ranya Rao. The case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with insults to a woman's modesty, following a complaint by Akula Anuradha.

The FIR accuses Yatnal of making inappropriate remarks about the actress during a recent media interaction in Vijayapura. Rao, recognized for her roles across multiple languages, recently found herself embroiled in a gold smuggling scandal, leading to her arrest.

Authorities seized 14.2 kg of gold bars from Rao, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, during her arrest at Kempegowda International Airport. Subsequent investigations also uncovered substantial amounts of cash and additional gold, linking her to a broader smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)