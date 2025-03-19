Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: BJP MLA Faces Charges Over Remarks About Actress

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is facing legal action following alleged derogatory comments made about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who is involved in a gold smuggling case. A complaint led to charges under a section addressing actions insulting a woman's modesty. The incident has highlighted the actress's recent controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:30 IST
Controversy Unfolds: BJP MLA Faces Charges Over Remarks About Actress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been booked over alleged derogatory comments aimed at Kannada actress Ranya Rao. The case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with insults to a woman's modesty, following a complaint by Akula Anuradha.

The FIR accuses Yatnal of making inappropriate remarks about the actress during a recent media interaction in Vijayapura. Rao, recognized for her roles across multiple languages, recently found herself embroiled in a gold smuggling scandal, leading to her arrest.

Authorities seized 14.2 kg of gold bars from Rao, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, during her arrest at Kempegowda International Airport. Subsequent investigations also uncovered substantial amounts of cash and additional gold, linking her to a broader smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025