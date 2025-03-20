Left Menu

Starmer Leads Western Strategic Military Talks Amid Hopes for Ukraine Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of Western military talks focused on supporting Ukraine and preparing for a potential peace agreement with Russia. Over 25 countries discussed military strategy, including security guarantees and logistical support to swiftly react if a peace deal is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:06 IST
In a pivotal moment for Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a high-level Western military meeting aimed at strategizing support for Ukraine's defense, a crucial step amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. This meeting, involving more than 25 countries, is part of efforts to ensure rapid Western response if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow.

The focus of these discussions is on securing Ukrainian borders and infrastructure, with emphasis on military operations and plans to keep air, sea, and land spaces protected. Starmer highlighted the urgency of the situation, underscoring the need for readiness in the event of a peace deal, while also noting ongoing negotiations with Washington about a potential U.S. involvement in the peace stabilization process.

This meeting follows the wake of President Trump's diplomatic overture to Russia, which startled European allies. Starmer's leadership in marshaling Western support for Ukraine has been met with increasing approval, contributing to his rising popularity. Notably, images released on Thursday showcased Starmer aboard a nuclear submarine, marking a rare glance at Britain's nuclear deterrence capabilities, a further testament to the UK's commitment to global peace and security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

