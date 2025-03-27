Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Search Continues for Missing US Soldiers in Lithuania

A submerged vehicle used by four U.S. Army soldiers was found in Lithuania after it went missing during a training exercise. The Army is still searching for the soldiers. NATO's Mark Rutte mentioned their potential death, but Lithuanian military continues the 'intensive' rescue without confirmed fatalities.

Updated: 27-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:33 IST
A vehicle carrying four U.S. Army soldiers went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania and has now been discovered submerged in water. The U.S. Army reported the incident on Wednesday, stating that the search for the soldiers is ongoing.

During a visit to Warsaw, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated that the soldiers might have died, although he lacked specific details. Responding to Rutte's claim, Lithuania's military used social media to assert that their rescue mission remains active, and they have no concrete confirmation of any fatalities.

The soldiers, who were part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training exercises near Pabrade, close to the Belarusian border when the incident occurred.

