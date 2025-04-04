Left Menu

Poland, Finland, and Baltic States Exit Anti-Personnel Landmine Ban Amid Rising Threats

Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states are withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, citing military threats from Russia. This move, reversing years of disarmament progress, could lead to renewed production and stockpiling of landmines. As this unfolds, demining efforts suffer from reduced U.S. funding, risking civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states, all NATO members, have recently announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines. They cite escalating military threats from Russia as a reason for their decision, raising concerns about the potential resumption of landmine production and deployment.

This move threatens to undo significant progress made in global disarmament, a goal pursued since the end of the Cold War. The 1997 treaty was a critical measure to prevent the use of landmines, which pose long-lasting risks to civilians. The withdrawals come amid fears that Russia may use a pause in Ukraine to increase aggression.

Alongside these developments, global demining efforts are facing setbacks due to substantial U.S. funding cuts. The U.S. government, historically the largest contributor to global mine action, has reduced aid, impacting operations in affected regions, and heightening the risk to civilian populations in mine-affected areas.

