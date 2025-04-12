High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Edge Towards Critical April Summit
Iran and the U.S. are poised for another round of talks aimed at negotiating a potential agreement on Iran's nuclear program. Initiated in Oman, these discussions are pivotal as tensions rise, with President Trump threatening military action if a deal isn't reached by the proposed timeline.
The diplomatic dance between Iran and the United States is set to continue with another meeting likely scheduled for April 19, as indicated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The discussions aim to outline the framework of a possible nuclear agreement.
Initial negotiations held in Oman focused on Iran's advancing nuclear agenda amid explicit threats from President Donald Trump, who has warned of military intervention should dialogue fail to yield a satisfactory result.
Despite uncertainty over the upcoming venue, Omani mediation remains central to facilitating these critical talks, which, according to Araqchi, are not intended to become a futile exercise or protracted delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
