High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Edge Towards Critical April Summit

The diplomatic dance between Iran and the United States is set to continue with another meeting likely scheduled for April 19, as indicated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The discussions aim to outline the framework of a possible nuclear agreement.

Initial negotiations held in Oman focused on Iran's advancing nuclear agenda amid explicit threats from President Donald Trump, who has warned of military intervention should dialogue fail to yield a satisfactory result.

Despite uncertainty over the upcoming venue, Omani mediation remains central to facilitating these critical talks, which, according to Araqchi, are not intended to become a futile exercise or protracted delay.

