Naked Rampage in Singapore: Indian-Origin Man Charged with Armed Assault

An Indian-origin man, R Nadhiban, aged 22, has been charged in Singapore with voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, following a shocking incident in a residential area. The knife attack, which took place on April 17, targeted 30-year-old Kaalithasan Govindaragi, another individual of Indian descent.

The attack occurred around 1 pm at an open space car park in the Hougang estate, as the victim was with his young son. The victim suffered injuries to his arm and was transported to a hospital for treatment. In a bizarre turn, Nadhiban, reportedly naked, also vandalized a vehicle and a bus with a wooden plank embedded with nails.

The police intervened when Nadhiban escalated his rampage, resulting in minor injuries to three officers. He has been remanded to the Institute of Mental Health for evaluation, with a court appearance scheduled for May 2. A conviction could lead to a seven-year prison sentence and caning, according to reports from The Straits Times.

