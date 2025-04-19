High-Stakes Diplomacy in Rome: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume

Negotiations have resumed in Rome between Iran and the United States over Tehran's advancing nuclear programme. These critical talks are happening at the Omani Embassy, with officials aiming to avoid potential military conflicts.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the talks, emphasizing dialogue to prevent escalation. US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are key figures in these negotiations.

These talks occur against a backdrop of rising Middle East tensions, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and recent US airstrikes on Iranian-backed forces in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)