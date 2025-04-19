High-Stakes Diplomacy in Rome: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume
A second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States concerning Iran's nuclear programme has commenced in Rome. The discussions, held behind closed doors at the Omani Embassy, aim to build upon prior talks in Oman. The outcome is critical, given the heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Negotiations have resumed in Rome between Iran and the United States over Tehran's advancing nuclear programme. These critical talks are happening at the Omani Embassy, with officials aiming to avoid potential military conflicts.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the talks, emphasizing dialogue to prevent escalation. US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are key figures in these negotiations.
These talks occur against a backdrop of rising Middle East tensions, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and recent US airstrikes on Iranian-backed forces in Yemen.
