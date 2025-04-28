Left Menu

Illegal Currency Bust: Indian National Detained at Tribhuvan Airport

An Indian national named Saurabh Thakural was arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport with illegal Nepalese and Indian currency. Authorities seized Nepalese Rs 1.1 million and Indian Rs 82,500 from his luggage. The police handed him over to the Revenue Investigation Department just before his Air India flight to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:57 IST
An Indian national was arrested on Sunday at Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying illegal banknotes. The individual, identified as Saurabh Thakural, was found with unauthorized currencies amounting to Nepalese Rs 1.1 million and Indian Rs 82,500.

Saurabh was apprehended during a routine security check in the departure lounge. He was scheduled to board an Air India flight to Delhi when authorities made the discovery.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Nepalese authorities to curb illegal financial activities. The suspect has now been handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Lalitpur district for further investigation.

