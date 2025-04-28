Illegal Currency Bust: Indian National Detained at Tribhuvan Airport

An Indian national was arrested on Sunday at Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying illegal banknotes. The individual, identified as Saurabh Thakural, was found with unauthorized currencies amounting to Nepalese Rs 1.1 million and Indian Rs 82,500.

Saurabh was apprehended during a routine security check in the departure lounge. He was scheduled to board an Air India flight to Delhi when authorities made the discovery.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Nepalese authorities to curb illegal financial activities. The suspect has now been handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Lalitpur district for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)