Punjab-Haryana Water Conflict Escalates Amid Accusations

The longstanding dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana took a tense turn this Saturday. Punjab chose to boycott a crucial meeting of the Bhakra Beas Management Board, prompting a strong response from Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Punjab's actions as unconstitutional and inhuman, accusing the state of exacerbating Haryana's water crisis. Prominent political figures from various parties gathered at an all-party meeting in Haryana, calling for Punjab to release water unconditionally.

Allegations and petitions were filed, with claims that Punjab police obstructed water flow by taking control of key facilities. The Bhakra Beas Management Board has the challenging task of managing water distribution among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, amidst politically charged standoffs.

