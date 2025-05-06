Supreme Court Greenlights Maharashtra Elections: A New Political Chapter

The Supreme Court has issued a mandate for Maharashtra's State Election Commission to organize local body elections within a four-month timeframe, addressing a significant delay in the democratic process.

Political factions, notably the ruling Mahayuti coalition and opposition parties such as the Congress, Shiv Sena, and AAP, have lauded the ruling.

This decision is seen as pivotal for restoring elected governance, especially in urban municipalities like the BMC, which have operated without political representatives for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)