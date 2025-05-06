Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Maharashtra Elections: A New Political Chapter

The Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra's State Election Commission to conduct local body elections within four months, ending a prolonged delay. Political parties, including the ruling Mahayuti bloc and opposition like Congress, Shiv Sena, and AAP, have welcomed the decision, viewing it as crucial for democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST
The Supreme Court has issued a mandate for Maharashtra's State Election Commission to organize local body elections within a four-month timeframe, addressing a significant delay in the democratic process.

Political factions, notably the ruling Mahayuti coalition and opposition parties such as the Congress, Shiv Sena, and AAP, have lauded the ruling.

This decision is seen as pivotal for restoring elected governance, especially in urban municipalities like the BMC, which have operated without political representatives for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

