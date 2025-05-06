Left Menu

Tension Surrounding Nangal Dam: Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Escalates

The Punjab government defends its police presence at the Nangal dam amid ongoing water distribution tensions with Haryana. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) contests Punjab's actions, deeming them unconstitutional and obstructive to water allocation plans. The High Court's response is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab government's deployment of police at the Nangal dam has sparked controversy amid water distribution tensions with Haryana. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) challenges Punjab's actions in court, asserting they hinder water allocation and breach the law. BBMB demands removal of the police and unhindered project operations.

The affidavit by Punjab's chief secretary assures there is no interference with BBMB's responsibilities and claims that police presence is solely for security amid cross-border tensions. The state criticizes BBMB's concerns as baseless, maintaining its humanitarian water provision to Haryana.

The High Court is yet to decide on BBMB's plea, while Punjab opposes any additional water release beyond 4,000 cusecs to Haryana. Both states await a judicial resolution to this ongoing dispute affecting multiple regions including Rajasthan and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

