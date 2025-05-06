Tension Surrounding Nangal Dam: Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Escalates

The Punjab government's deployment of police at the Nangal dam has sparked controversy amid water distribution tensions with Haryana. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) challenges Punjab's actions in court, asserting they hinder water allocation and breach the law. BBMB demands removal of the police and unhindered project operations.

The affidavit by Punjab's chief secretary assures there is no interference with BBMB's responsibilities and claims that police presence is solely for security amid cross-border tensions. The state criticizes BBMB's concerns as baseless, maintaining its humanitarian water provision to Haryana.

The High Court is yet to decide on BBMB's plea, while Punjab opposes any additional water release beyond 4,000 cusecs to Haryana. Both states await a judicial resolution to this ongoing dispute affecting multiple regions including Rajasthan and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)