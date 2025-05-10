Kolkata STF Cracks Down on Arms Smugglers in Daring Night Operation
The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested four suspected arms smugglers near Kolkata. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted their vehicle and confiscated weapons, including a pistol and bullets. Officers are investigating links to arms manufacturing in Munger and potential interstate gang involvement.
In a bold overnight operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested four individuals suspected of arms smuggling. The arrests occurred during a vehicle interception near Kolkata, leading to the confiscation of various firearms and ammunition.
Based on credible intelligence regarding the movement of arms smugglers in Narayanpur, police officials set a strategic trap. The suspects, reportedly originating from Bihar, were caught off-guard as they traversed the area in their car.
Preliminary investigations disclosed the recovery of a 7 mm pistol, two pipe guns, and an assortment of ammunition, all reportedly manufactured in Munger. Investigators are probing for connections to arms manufacturers and attempting to determine the involvement of any interstate gangs.
