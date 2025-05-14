Fatal Bidi Brawl: Two Arrested in Delhi over Local's Death

Authorities have apprehended two men in west Delhi following the death of a local resident, allegedly attacked after refusing to share a bidi with the suspects.

The victim, 33-year-old Kanhaiya, was reportedly assaulted with a 'kada' outside Arjun's residence, after which an altercation ensued.

Despite immediate medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, leading to his death. The investigation was aided by CCTV footage and local inquiries, culminating in the arrest of Vinod and Arjun.

(With inputs from agencies.)