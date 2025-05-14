Left Menu

Fatal Bidi Brawl: Two Arrested in Delhi over Local's Death

Two men in west Delhi were arrested after allegedly assaulting a local man over a bidi, leading to his death. The victim, Kanhaiya, denied the duo a smoke, resulting in an attack that proved fatal. Initial medical examination failed to report a legal case, complicating the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two men in west Delhi following the death of a local resident, allegedly attacked after refusing to share a bidi with the suspects.

The victim, 33-year-old Kanhaiya, was reportedly assaulted with a 'kada' outside Arjun's residence, after which an altercation ensued.

Despite immediate medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, leading to his death. The investigation was aided by CCTV footage and local inquiries, culminating in the arrest of Vinod and Arjun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

