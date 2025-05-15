Controversy Deepens: Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Legal Heat Over Remarks
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces legal scrutiny for allegedly making objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The MP High Court has criticized the police handling of the case and ordered comprehensive details in the FIR. Shah, under investigation, has apologized and filed a plea in the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah is under intense scrutiny following allegations of objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The remarks, reportedly made during a tribal event, have sparked widespread outrage and landed Shah in legal trouble.
The MP High Court has criticized the police's handling of the First Information Report (FIR), calling it 'gross subterfuge' and directing them to include comprehensive details of the alleged offences. An FIR, following the court's directive, has been registered against Shah late Wednesday night, and the case is now under investigation.
Meanwhile, Shah has apologized, claiming deep respect for Colonel Qureshi, and has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order. The situation continues to stir political and public reaction as further details unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
