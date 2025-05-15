Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Legal Heat Over Remarks

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces legal scrutiny for allegedly making objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The MP High Court has criticized the police handling of the case and ordered comprehensive details in the FIR. Shah, under investigation, has apologized and filed a plea in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:57 IST
Controversy Deepens: Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Legal Heat Over Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah is under intense scrutiny following allegations of objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The remarks, reportedly made during a tribal event, have sparked widespread outrage and landed Shah in legal trouble.

The MP High Court has criticized the police's handling of the First Information Report (FIR), calling it 'gross subterfuge' and directing them to include comprehensive details of the alleged offences. An FIR, following the court's directive, has been registered against Shah late Wednesday night, and the case is now under investigation.

Meanwhile, Shah has apologized, claiming deep respect for Colonel Qureshi, and has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order. The situation continues to stir political and public reaction as further details unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025