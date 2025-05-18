Left Menu

Mexican Navy Ship Collision with Brooklyn Bridge Causes Chaos

A Mexican Navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, seriously damaging its masts and injuring several people. Videos captured the dramatic incident as the ship attempted to sail under the bridge. Bystanders and crew members were caught in the chaos near New York City's South Street Seaport.

In a dramatic maritime mishap, a Mexican Navy sailing vessel collided with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, leaving several individuals injured and the ship's masts severely damaged. Online videos documented the alarming moment as the ship attempted to navigate beneath the bridge, uniting Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The scene was marked by startling images of individuals in white sailor uniforms precariously hanging from the ship's crossbeams. Bystanders at the base of the historic 1883 suspension bridge, near South Street Seaport, were seen fleeing the impending ship. The bridge, a renowned tourist attraction and vital connector between Manhattan and Brooklyn, bore witness to the unexpected event.

The New York City Police Department stated that details regarding the nature and extent of the injuries remain unclear as investigations continue.

