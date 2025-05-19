Left Menu

Kerala High Court Strikes Down Governor's Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Kerala High Court nullified the Governor's appointment of a temporary Vice-Chancellor for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, citing procedural errors. The court ruled the appointment invalid since it was not recommended by the state government, emphasizing adherence to UGC rules. CPI(M) hailed the verdict, criticizing political interference in educational appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:50 IST
In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court declared the Governor's appointment for a temporary Vice-Chancellor at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University illegal on procedural grounds. The court's decision came after a state government challenge against the Governor's notification, which lacked necessary governmental recommendations for the appointee.

The court underscored the need for adherence to Section 13(7) of the University Act, which mandates state government involvement in Vice-Chancellor recommendations. Despite invalidating the appointment, the court deferred removing the current appointee, whose term concludes in May 2025, urging expedited government action for a new appointment.

Welcoming the judgment, CPI(M) criticized the Governor's previous actions while aiming a broader critique at the BJP-led central government and former Governor for perceived political overreach in educational appointments. Such decisions, CPI(M) contends, push against democratic ideals, emphasizing a need for federal adherence.

