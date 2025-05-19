Left Menu

Russia Bans Amnesty International: A Blow to Human Rights Advocacy

Russia has banned Amnesty International, labeling it an 'undesirable organization.' The move, criticized by Amnesty as an attempt to silence dissent, highlights Russia's ongoing efforts to stifle human rights advocacy. Amnesty vows to continue exposing Russia's human rights violations despite the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has forbidden the operations of Amnesty International by declaring it an 'undesirable organization,' citing the group's alleged support for Ukraine's stance against Russia. This decision has sparked criticism from Amnesty, which is determined to continue its role in spotlighting Russia's human rights infringements.

Amnesty International has a long history of campaigning for global human rights and is headquartered in London. Russia's prosecutor general accused the organization of intensifying military confrontations in the region, claiming it justified alleged Ukrainian actions and advocated for Russia's isolation.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard responded by emphasizing that the ban underscores the Russian government's intent to silence independent voices. Amnesty plans to intensify its efforts to document Russia's human rights abuses, both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

