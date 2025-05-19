Russia has forbidden the operations of Amnesty International by declaring it an 'undesirable organization,' citing the group's alleged support for Ukraine's stance against Russia. This decision has sparked criticism from Amnesty, which is determined to continue its role in spotlighting Russia's human rights infringements.

Amnesty International has a long history of campaigning for global human rights and is headquartered in London. Russia's prosecutor general accused the organization of intensifying military confrontations in the region, claiming it justified alleged Ukrainian actions and advocated for Russia's isolation.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard responded by emphasizing that the ban underscores the Russian government's intent to silence independent voices. Amnesty plans to intensify its efforts to document Russia's human rights abuses, both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)