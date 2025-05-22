Left Menu

Tragedy at Jewish Museum: Israeli Embassy Staff Killed, Shooter Advocates for Palestine

Two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. The shooter, Elias Rodriguez, reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans upon arrest. The attack, decried as antisemitic, has heightened tensions amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and prompted increased security for Israeli missions.

In a tragic incident, two staff members from the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, embassy employees who were leaving an event when they were targeted by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago.

The shooting has been described as an act of antisemitic violence. According to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, Rodriguez was observed pacing outside the museum before the attack. Arrested after the incident, he reportedly shouted, "Free, free Palestine." Authorities have asserted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The international response has been swift, with heightened security measures being implemented for Israeli missions. The incident coincides with Israel's major military offensive in Gaza against Hamas, adding to the regional tension. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have expressed shock and condemned the violence, emphasizing the rising cost of antisemitism.

