Controversy Erupts Over Prolonged DGP Tenure in Jharkhand

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Jharkhand government, accusing it of unconstitutional governance by allowing Anurag Gupta to continue as DGP past his retirement. This situation has raised alarm over potential corruption and administrative paralysis as key institutions remain inactive and unaccountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST
Anurag Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has escalated its attack on Jharkhand's JMM-led government, questioning the legality of Anurag Gupta's extended role as DGP past his retirement. Concerns mount over unconstitutional practices and administrative inefficiencies under Hemant Soren's leadership.

State BJP President, Babulal Marandi, has slammed the government, highlighting its disregard for constitutional norms and alleging intent to shield illegal activities. He noted Jharkhand's unique predicament of lacking an official DGP for 23 days, with Gupta allegedly serving without a salary.

Marandi criticized the administration for derailing institutions key to transparency and justice, citing delays in vital appointments. Despite existing leadership, commitments remain stalled, drawing accusations of a government averse to accountability and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

