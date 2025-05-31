Tragedy in Dwarka: Teenage Girl's Murder Exposes Dark Underbelly of Drug-Driven Crime

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Dwarka, Delhi, where a teenage girl was found murdered in her home. The suspect, identified as Anas, allegedly committed the crime during a bungled burglary intended to support his drug habit, according to the police.

The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended shortly after the discovery of the 13-year-old victim's body. Police reports indicate that Anas, familiar with the girl's family, broke into the home for theft but panicked and strangled her when she cried for help. He fled the scene with stolen electronics.

Authorities tracked the suspect using the stolen mobile phone, leading to his arrest. Anas, with a history of snatching cases, was out on bail from a previous offense. The young victim's tragic death has prompted a murder investigation, although no signs of sexual assault were found.

(With inputs from agencies.)