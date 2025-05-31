Left Menu

Tragedy in Dwarka: Teenage Girl's Murder Exposes Dark Underbelly of Drug-Driven Crime

A teenage girl in Dwarka, Delhi, was allegedly murdered by her neighbor, Anas, during a burglary attempt gone wrong. Anas, driven by the need to fund his drug addiction, reportedly strangled the girl after she raised an alarm. He was later arrested, and stolen items recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Dwarka, Delhi, where a teenage girl was found murdered in her home. The suspect, identified as Anas, allegedly committed the crime during a bungled burglary intended to support his drug habit, according to the police.

The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended shortly after the discovery of the 13-year-old victim's body. Police reports indicate that Anas, familiar with the girl's family, broke into the home for theft but panicked and strangled her when she cried for help. He fled the scene with stolen electronics.

Authorities tracked the suspect using the stolen mobile phone, leading to his arrest. Anas, with a history of snatching cases, was out on bail from a previous offense. The young victim's tragic death has prompted a murder investigation, although no signs of sexual assault were found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

