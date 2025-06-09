Left Menu

NATO Calls for Major Defense Spending Surge

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizes the need for dramatic defense spending increases in a speech in London, urging members to boost spending to 3.5% of GDP. With ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he stresses the importance of enhancing air and missile defenses and meeting U.S. demands for 5% security-related spending.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will address London's Chatham House, calling for a substantial 400% increase in the military alliance's air and missile defense capabilities. This comes ahead of a critical summit in The Hague later this month, where defense spending will be a central focus.

Rutte urges NATO members to boost defense budgets to meet a combined target of 5% GDP, as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump. His position reflects a broader concern over maintaining deterrence and defense amidst ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Given the continued conflict and Russia's aggressive tactics, European nations are under pressure to enhance their own defense capabilities. The UK and Germany are among those responding, with the UK committing to raise its defense spending significantly by 2027.

