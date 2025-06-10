Healing Through Exchange: A War's Humanitarian Respite

Russia and Ukraine have accomplished a significant humanitarian exchange, trading sick and wounded prisoners following peace talks in Turkey. This exchange comes after initial swaps involving younger prisoners and illustrates one of the few practical results of the ongoing negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the moment as critical, emphasizing the urgent medical needs of the returning soldiers. Video footage showed emotional scenes as former prisoners, wrapped in national symbols, expressed patriotic sentiments at their homecoming.

Moscow also acknowledged the return of its soldiers, now in Belarus for rehabilitation. Despite these symbolic exchanges, the peace talks have yet to lead to a broader ceasefire, leaving many issues unresolved between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)