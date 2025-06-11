Delhi Police Crackdown: Over 130 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested
In a series of operations over five months in south Delhi, the Delhi Police arrested 134 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally, including women and minors. The operation involved rigorous verification and checking of identification documents and was part of a broader strategy to monitor entry points for undocumented foreign nationals.
The Delhi Police has intensified its efforts against illegal immigration, apprehending 134 Bangladeshi nationals over a five-month period in South Delhi. This crackdown included 38 women and 43 minors, illustrating the wide reach of their operations.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, these operations were executed between December 27, 2024, and June 10, during which police teams conducted thorough verifications and checked documents like Aadhaar and voter ID cards in vulnerable areas. The initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at identifying entry points used by undocumented foreign nationals.
Multiple police stations participated in this effort, leading to arrests under various acts, including the BNS, Foreigner Act, Arms Act, and Aadhaar Act. Continued efforts are underway to track and take action against other illegal residents in the district.
