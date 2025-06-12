Left Menu

Russian National Arrested Again: Goa Drug Bust

Denis Kriuchkoy, a Russian out on bail for murder, was arrested in Goa for drug possession. The police seized charas and MDMA during a raid. Kriuchkoy, residing in Goa since 2017, was previously detained for the murder of a Russian girl in 2021.

Panaji | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:21 IST
Russian National Arrested Again: Goa Drug Bust
  • India

A Russian national, Denis Kriuchkoy, has been apprehended once more in Goa, following charges of possessing illegal drugs. Kriuchkoy, who was previously out on bail for a murder case, was found with narcotics valued at Rs 3.65 lakh, according to the local police.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta revealed that during a raid at Madhlawada, authorities seized 300 grams of charas and 6.45 grams of MDMA from Kriuchkoy. The accused, originally from Russia, had been living in Goa's Anjuna area since 2017. He faces charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Kriuchkoy first gained infamy in 2021 when he was arrested for the alleged murder of a Russian girl. Despite the severity of these accusations, he was later granted bail by a local court. Concerns have now resurfaced regarding his involvement in local drug trafficking operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

