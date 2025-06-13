Left Menu

West Bengal Woman Arrested in Odisha for Rs 75.10 Lakh Investment Scam

Odisha's crime branch arrested Anushka Mitra from West Bengal for her alleged role in a Rs 75.10 lakh investment fraud. Mitra and her associates posed as trade analysts, swindling a Balasore resident by promising high returns in trading. Additional raids in Gujarat led to arrests in separate cyber fraud cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's crime branch has taken Anushka Mitra into custody for her purported involvement in a sophisticated Rs 75.10 lakh investment scam, sources revealed. A resident of Durgapur, West Bengal, the 24-year-old Mitra was transferred to Odisha under a transit remand and presented before a local court on June 7. Currently, she remains in judicial custody as the investigation unfolds.

Authorities disclosed that Mitra and her cohorts masqueraded as trade analysts to deceive a Balasore district resident, focusing on fraudulent investment opportunities in international metal trading and Initial Public Offerings, among others. Despite incurring losses, the victim was coaxed into further investments, compelling him to file an FIR when requests to withdraw funds met with new demands for money.

Simultaneously, the crime branch has arrested five individuals from Gujarat connected to three separate cyber fraud cases amounting to over Rs 2.5 crore. Among these, individuals were detained for extracting large sums from victims through schemes masquerading as high-yield investments and threats of media exposure, officials affirmed.

