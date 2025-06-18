Canada-India Diplomatic Thaw: New High Commissioners Appointed Amidst Controversial Past
India and Canada are appointing new high commissioners to reinstate regular bilateral relations. This comes after tensions due to allegations against former Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma in the Nijjar case. Key discussions included economic ties, technology, and security amidst historic strains.
In a move signaling a diplomatic thaw, India and Canada have announced the appointment of new high commissioners to restore regular bilateral services. This decision was reached during a meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney at the G7 Leaders' Summit.
According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the leaders underscored the importance of Canada-India ties, emphasizing mutual respect and commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their talks spanned historic bilateral relations, economic links, and partnership opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region.
This development follows a significant diplomatic rift last year, driven by Canada's allegations against former Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma in connection with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The rift saw India recall several diplomats amidst escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
