Murder Mystery Deepens: Police Investigate Indore Businessman's Death

The intrigue surrounding the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi intensified as the Meghalaya police visited the home of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife and primary suspect. The move marks a critical stage in the ongoing investigation.

Arriving at Sonam's maternal residence in Govind Nagar, police spent two hours questioning her family. Inquiries centered around Sonam's behavior and potential involvement, including her connections with an individual named Sanjay Verma.

Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, which took place during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has led to several arrests, including Sonam, her purported lover Raj Kushwah, and three accomplices. As police delve deeper, the investigation promises further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)