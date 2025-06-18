Murder Mystery Deepens: Police Investigate Indore Businessman's Death
The Meghalaya police are investigating the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, focusing on his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect. The investigation involves questioning Sonam's family and exploring connections with a man named Sanjay Verma. Raja was found dead during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Arrests have been made in connection with the case.
- Country:
- India
The intrigue surrounding the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi intensified as the Meghalaya police visited the home of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife and primary suspect. The move marks a critical stage in the ongoing investigation.
Arriving at Sonam's maternal residence in Govind Nagar, police spent two hours questioning her family. Inquiries centered around Sonam's behavior and potential involvement, including her connections with an individual named Sanjay Verma.
Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, which took place during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has led to several arrests, including Sonam, her purported lover Raj Kushwah, and three accomplices. As police delve deeper, the investigation promises further revelations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site; U.N. demands investigation
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
Justice Rally: The Fight for Truth in Vimal Negi's Death Investigation
Mysterious Animal Attack Leaves Six Dead in Barwani, Investigation Underway
Tragic Murder of Dalit Youth Sparks Investigation