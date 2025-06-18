Left Menu

Murder Mystery Deepens: Police Investigate Indore Businessman's Death

The Meghalaya police are investigating the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, focusing on his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect. The investigation involves questioning Sonam's family and exploring connections with a man named Sanjay Verma. Raja was found dead during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Indore | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The intrigue surrounding the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi intensified as the Meghalaya police visited the home of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife and primary suspect. The move marks a critical stage in the ongoing investigation.

Arriving at Sonam's maternal residence in Govind Nagar, police spent two hours questioning her family. Inquiries centered around Sonam's behavior and potential involvement, including her connections with an individual named Sanjay Verma.

Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, which took place during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has led to several arrests, including Sonam, her purported lover Raj Kushwah, and three accomplices. As police delve deeper, the investigation promises further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

