Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya court extends judicial custody of 3 hitmen

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 09:54 IST
A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has extended the judicial custody of three hitmen, who hacked Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra area in the northeastern state in May.

The three - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi - were produced before the court on Thursday via video conferencing from the Shillong district jail where they have been lodged.

''Their judicial custody was extended by 14 days by the court,'' Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI..

The three - Chauhan, Rajput and Kurmi - are from Madhya Pradesh.

Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha, who were accused of planning the murder, were also in judicial custody now.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Three other men of Indore - a property dealer, a flat owner and a security guard - were also arrested in connection with the case.

They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in presence of his wife.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

