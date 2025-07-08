Left Menu

Torchlight Procession Ignites Protest Against Labour Codes in Jharkhand

Trade unions and Left parties in Jharkhand held a torchlight procession in Ranchi to support a nationwide protest demanding the repeal of four labour codes. The rally, part of a larger strike effort, highlighted opposition to the central government's policies, calling for wide participation from various worker communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A torchlight procession was organized by trade unions and Left parties in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, showcasing solidarity with a nationwide agitation. This demonstration is aimed at pressing the central government to revoke the four contentious labour codes.

The rally initiated at Sainik Market and concluded at the significant Albert Ekka Chowk, where slogans were chanted against the central government, alleging it of implementing policies detrimental to workers. This event is a segment of a larger initiative led by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which includes 10 Central Trade Unions and other independent federations.

The anticipated general strike, originally slated for May 20 but postponed due to security concerns, involves a comprehensive 17-point demand list. Ashok Yadav from AITUC expressed that this procession is part of the broader strike seeking labor rights reforms, with additional protests planned, including a 'Chakka Jam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

