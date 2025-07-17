Supreme Court Upholds Land Ownership Rights for Deceased's Wife

The Supreme Court on Thursday endorsed a decision giving a deceased man's wife the rightful claim to his land, affirming a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling from 2009. The ruling came after a legal dispute initiated by the man's nephew, who presented a will that allegedly granted him ownership.

The case initially saw a trial court validate the will, awarding the land to the nephew. However, the high court overturned this decision, restoring the property rights to the late man's wife. Both primary claimants have since passed away, leaving their legal successors as petitioners.

The bench highlighted the duty to ensure the legitimacy of wills and noted omissions in disclosing the wife's status in the will. It was also mentioned that the observation of last rites by the wife should not be misinterpreted as evidence of a strained relationship with the deceased.

