Probe Launched into Appointment Scandal in Meghalaya
Meghalaya Police are investigating alleged irregularities in appointments by the Controller General of Communication Accounts after a candidate allegedly used forged documents to secure a job in April. The probe was initiated following an internal review and discussions with the SSC, leading to a police complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:18 IST
The Meghalaya Police have opened an investigation into alleged irregularities observed in the appointment process overseen by the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA), officials reported on Friday.
This inquiry began after internal scrutiny revealed potential malfeasance, prompting official communications with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and CGCA.
Allegations surfaced when a candidate reportedly acquired a government position using forged documents back in April, resulting in a police complaint that triggered the investigation.
