Probe Launched into Appointment Scandal in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police have opened an investigation into alleged irregularities observed in the appointment process overseen by the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA), officials reported on Friday.

This inquiry began after internal scrutiny revealed potential malfeasance, prompting official communications with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and CGCA.

Allegations surfaced when a candidate reportedly acquired a government position using forged documents back in April, resulting in a police complaint that triggered the investigation.

