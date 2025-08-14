Left Menu

Putin Floats Nuclear Arms Deal Amidst Tensions over Ukraine Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised U.S. efforts to end the Ukraine war and suggested a nuclear arms deal ahead of a crucial summit with President Trump. The meeting, a potential game-changer in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two, focuses on security, territorial integrity, and nuclear arms control.

Updated: 14-08-2025 18:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the 'sincere efforts' by the United States to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, expressing openness to a nuclear arms deal ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. This critical meeting, taking place in Anchorage, Alaska, could significantly impact the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

The summit announcement comes amid increasing efforts from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European allies to prevent any agreements that compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity. In a televised address, Putin remarked that the U.S. was working energetically to de-escalate the situation and reach beneficial agreements for all parties.

The discussions are set to include a focus on nuclear arms control, security guarantees for Ukraine, and potentially pivotal arrangements for long-lasting peace. The geopolitical stakes are high as Russian forces continue to advance in certain Ukrainian regions, spurring concerns from European leaders over President Trump's stance and the outcome of this significant diplomatic engagement.

